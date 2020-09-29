In celebration of Pride Month, Cooper Hewitt presents: Planet Bushwig Warmup!

The House of Bushwig returns to Cooper Hewitt virtually for an electrifying performance hosted by House mother Horrorchata, co-founder of the celebrated annual Brooklyn drag festival Bushwig.

Enjoy performances by Merrie Cherry, Neon Calypso, Mocha Lite, Miz Jade, Kandy Muse, Zavaleta, Uncle Freak, Horrorchata and a set by DJ Hannah Lou. This event begins with a DJ set to get everyone all warmed up and then go into the pre-recorded performances.