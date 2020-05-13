Today’s designers-in-training are already being faced with the challenges of tomorrow. Global issues—pandemics, economic slowdown, the climate crisis—demand us to rethink the ways and means of our society, and essential to this shift are the creators of the built environment. How might design educators prepare future architects, designers, and urban planners to challenge our global systems, and rebuild a more sustainable world?

This talk was moderated by 2017 National Design Award Winner Susan Szenasy (former editor-in-chief, Metropolis).

Panelists include:

-Harriet Harriss, Dean, School of Architecture, Pratt Institute

-Gita Nandan, Founding partner, thread collective

-Maria Vollas, MDes Urbanism, Landscape and Ecology candidate, Harvard Graduate School of Design

-Claire Weisz, Principal-in-Charge, WXY