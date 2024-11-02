Featuring 25 site-specific, newly commissioned installations, Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial explores design’s role in shaping the physical and emotional realities of home across the United States, US Territories, and Tribal Nations. The exhibition is the seventh offering in the museum’s Design Triennial series, which was established in 2000 to address the most urgent topics of the time through the lens of design.

Installed throughout the Andrew and Louise Carnegie Mansion, each floor of the exhibition is organized by themes that evoke experiences of home:

“Going Home” (ground and first floor) considers how people shape and are shaped by domestic spaces. Through reinterpretations of diverse home environments that traverse interior and exterior spaces, this section explores the historical and personal factors that influence home design and its profound impact on people’s experiences, behaviors, and values.

“Seeking Home” (second floor) addresses a range of institutional, experimental, and utopian contexts that challenge conventional definitions of home. Installations examine the idea of home through the lenses of cultural heritage, the human body, imagined landscapes, and refuge.

“Building Home” (third floor) presents alternatives to single-family construction models, expanding and redefining home to embrace community space, cooperative living, land stewardship, decolonial practices, and historic preservation. Large-scale installations explore building typologies grounded in regional histories and cultural specificity, and address contemporary issues such as housing precarity, environmental advocacy, memory, and aging.

PARTICIPANTS

After Oceanic Built Environments Lab , Honolulu, Hawaii, and Leong Leong , New York City

Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE) , Miami, Florida

La Vaughn Belle , St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Black Artists + Designers Guild , Brooklyn, New York

Lori A. Brown , Syracuse, New York; Trish Cafferky , Boston, Massachusetts; and Dr. Yashica Robinson , Huntsville, Alabama

CFGNY , New York, New York

Mona Chalabi and SITU Research , Brooklyn, New York

Nicole Crowder , St. Paul, Minnesota, and Hadiya Williams , Washington, DC

Designing Justice + Designing Spaces , Oakland, California

Heather Dewey-Hagborg , New York, New York

East Jordan Middle/High School , East Jordan, Michigan

Curry J. Hackett , Wayside Studio , Washington, DC, and New York, New York

Hugh Hayden , Brooklyn, New York; Davóne Tines , New York, New York; and Zack Winokur , New York, New York

Hord Coplan Macht , Baltimore, Maryland

Terrol Dew Johnson , Tohono O’odham Nation, Sells, Arizona, and Aranda\Lasch , Tucson, Arizona, and Brooklyn, New York

Liam Lee , Brooklyn, New York, and Tommy Mishima , Bronx, New York

Lenape Center with Joe Baker , Delaware Tribe of Indians , New York, New York, and Oklahoma

Joiri Minaya , Brooklyn, New York

Sofía Gallisá Muriente , San Juan, Puerto Rico; Natalia Lassalle-Morillo , San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Carlos Soto , Bronx, New York

Robert Earl Paige , Chicago, Illinois

PIN–UP , New York, New York

Ronald Rael , Oakland, California, and La Florida, Colorado

William Scott , Oakland, California

Amie Siegel , Brooklyn, New York

Renée Stout , Washington, DC

publication

The accompanying publication, Making Home: Belonging, Memory, and Utopia in the 21st Century, co-published with MIT Press, will feature scholarly essays together with first-person home stories, photo essays and conversations. All Design Triennial participants will contribute to the book alongside writers and critical thinkers who represent the expansive geographies, communities and legacies included in the exhibition. Available in February 2025, the publication will be designed by Sunny Park of Park-Langer, based in Los Angeles. ​

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The exhibition is organized by Alexandra Cunningham Cameron, Cooper Hewitt’s curator of contemporary design and Hintz Secretarial Scholar; Christina L. De León, Cooper Hewitt’s acting deputy director of curatorial and associate curator of Latino design; and Michelle Joan Wilkinson, curator of architecture and design at the National Museum of African American History and Culture; with curatorial assistants Sophia Gebara, Caroline O’Connell, Julie Pastor, and Isabel Strauss.

Exhibition design by Los Angeles–based Johnston Marklee. Graphic design by New York City–based Office Ben Ganz.

SUPPORT

Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial is presented in collaboration with Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. This project received federal support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative Pool, administered by the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum; the Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the National Museum of the American Latino; the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center; and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Generous support is provided by the Henry Luce Foundation and the Terra Foundation for American Art. Support is also provided by the Lily Auchincloss Foundation; the Keith Haring Foundation; the Lemberg Foundation; and the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts.