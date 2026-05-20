Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum honored the winners of the 2026 National Design Awards alongside a distinguished group of Gala Honorees at the annual Smithsonian National Design Awards Gala in New York City on May 19, bringing together more than 300 leaders from the design, cultural, business and philanthropic communities for the museum’s premier fundraising event.

Established in 2000 as an official project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards recognize innovation and impact across 10 design disciplines and represent one of the nation’s highest honors in the field.

The evening opened with an awards ceremony recognizing this year’s winners:

Robert Earl Paige (Design Visionary)

(Design Visionary) Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (Climate Action)

(Climate Action) Mattaforma (Emerging Designer)

(Emerging Designer) Frida Escobedo Studio (Architecture)

(Architecture) Thought Matter (Communication Design)

(Communication Design) Laura Kurgan (Digital Design)

(Digital Design) Josh Tafoya (Fashion Design)

(Fashion Design) Charlap Hyman & Herrero (Interior Design)

(Interior Design) Ten Eyck Landscape Architects (Landscape Architecture)

(Landscape Architecture) Berea College Student Craft (Product Design)

Awards were presented by the museum’s Director, Maria Nicanor, the Awards jury chair, Aric Chen and a cohort of Gala Honorees, including Amy White of Adobe; Jenna Lyons; Tory Burch; Ben Watson of MillerKnoll; Joseph Specter of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation; and Kiera Fernandez of Target.

In her opening remarks, Nicanor said, “This year’s winners and honorees are extraordinary designers who are redefining their fields—whether through quiet and small gestures with incalculable power, to larger-than-life statements at the planetary scale. All of them are truth seekers, beauty makers, connectors who in their quest for excellence know not to sacrifice kindness, humanity or the resources available to us. Tonight, we celebrate them for expanding what’s possible, with curiosity and urgency.”

New this year, the Gala Honorees distinction recognizes individuals and organizations for their lasting contributions to the field of design.

The 2026 Gala Honorees included:

Adobe , the multinational technology company

, the multinational technology company Fashion designer Thom Browne

Fashion designer Tory Burch

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Artist and designer Maya Lin

Creative director Jenna Lyons

Global design collective MillerKnoll

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Entrepreneur and media personality Martha Stewart

Retailer Target

Among the historic figures recognized were:

Industrialist and philanthropist Peter Cooper , founder of Cooper Union

, founder of Cooper Union Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted , designer of Central Park

, designer of Central Park Architect Louis Sullivan , widely regarded as a pioneer of modern American architecture

, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern American architecture Textile and interior designer Candace Wheeler , a leader of the American Arts and Crafts movement

, a leader of the American Arts and Crafts movement Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century

The dinner program featured remarks from Maria Nicanor, Jon Iwata, chair of Cooper Hewitt’s Board of Trustees, special guest Joe Gebbia and Gala Honorees including Martha Stewart; Kiera Fernandez of Target; Tory Burch; Thom Browne; Amy White of Adobe; Maya Lin; and Christopher Young of Tiffany & Co.

A highlight of the evening was a special dessert presentation by artist Laila Gohar, who created an imaginative display of cakes inspired by iconic works from Cooper Hewitt’s permanent collection. Presented on rolling trolleys and accompanied by musicians, the performance celebrated the creativity and playfulness at the heart of design.

Cooper Hewitt will also launch its new Director’s Talks, a public program series offering direct access to the ideas and practices of today’s leading designers. The monthly series begins with one‑on‑one conversations between Maria Nicanor and the 2026 winners. Spanning design disciplines and the 10 award categories, each talk offers an inside look at the innovation, practice and vision behind the work of this year’s winners. The first talk on May 21 features Design Visionary Award winner Robert Earl Paige, an artist, designer and educator whose work disregards boundaries between fine art, craft and design. Director’s Talks continue June 10 with Communication Design winner Thought Matter and Fashion Design winner Josh Tafoya on July 16.

The gala coincides with a milestone year for the museum, leading up to the opening of the major exhibition “Design Across Time: Exploring the Smithsonian’s Design Collection” on June 26. Spanning the museum’s first floor galleries, the multi-year installation will showcase the breadth and impact of design across centuries and expand public access to the national collection of design.

ABOUT THE 2026 NATIONAL DESIGN AWARDS

National Design Award winners are selected by a multidisciplinary jury of national and international design practitioners, educators and leaders. The 2026 National Design Awards jury was chaired by Aric Chen, director of the Zaha Hadid Foundation. The jury included Liz Danzico, vice president of design at Microsoft AI; Patricia Moore, president of MooreDesign Associates; Henk Ovink, executive director and founding commissioner for the Global Commission on the Economics of Water; Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology; and Thomas Woltz, senior principal of Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects.

ABOUT COOPER HEWITT, SMITHSONIAN DESIGN MUSEUM

Cooper Hewitt is America’s design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum’s dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master’s program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution—the world’s largest museum, education and research complex—Cooper Hewitt is located on New York City’s Museum Mile in the landmarked Carnegie Mansion. Steward of one of the world’s most diverse and comprehensive design collections—over 215,000 objects that range from an ancient Egyptian faience cup dating to about 1100 BC to contemporary 3D-printed objects and digital code—Cooper Hewitt welcomes everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world.

For more information, visit www.cooperhewitt.org or follow @cooperhewitt on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

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