Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the appointment of Steve Miller to its board of trustees.

“Over the past two years, Steve has been an instrumental member of the museum’s Finance Committee, where his extensive financial expertise has been transformative,” said Maria Nicanor, director of Cooper Hewitt. “His support and commitment to the museum during this time, but also his passion for design and education, haven’t gone unseen, and so the transition to this new role is not just fitting but deserving. We’re truly thrilled to have Steve join the board.”

“Steve has been a stalwart advocate and champion of Cooper Hewitt, and it’s a great pleasure to have him join the board,” said Jon Iwata, chair of Cooper Hewitt’s board of trustees. “I thank him for his stellar service as an active member of the Finance Committee and look forward to the fresh perspectives and expertise he will bring to this larger role in support of the nation’s design museum.”

Steve Miller

Steven “Steve” Miller has served as Warby Parker’s chief financial officer since 2011. Prior to joining Warby Parker, Miller served as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development for Majestic Research, a pioneering data-driven research firm where he led the successful sale of the company to ITG (now part of Virtu Financial).

Previously, Miller served as a vice president of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division, where he opened the bank’s New York office. He began his career at Monitor Company, a strategy consulting firm, and served as an urban fellow. Miller is on the board of Ubuntu Education Fund, a nonprofit health and education provider in South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Columbia University.

ABOUT COOPER HEWITT

Cooper Hewitt is America’s design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum’s dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master’s program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution—the world’s largest museum, education and research complex—Cooper Hewitt is located on New York City’s Museum Mile in the landmarked Carnegie Mansion. Steward of one of the world’s most diverse and comprehensive design collections—over 215,000 objects that range from an ancient Egyptian faience cup dating to about 1100 BC to contemporary 3-D-printed objects and digital code—Cooper Hewitt welcomes everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world.