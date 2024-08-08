Written by Uttara Navanati

Few experiences are as gratifying as witnessing archival material transform into a compelling exhibition. In the fall of 2022, I had the remarkable opportunity to do just that during my curatorial fellowship at Cooper Hewitt. After nearly a year immersed in the Product Design and Decorative Arts Department collections, I was thrilled to contribute to the project Give Me a Sign: The Language of Symbols. This project was a perfect fusion of my undergraduate background in graphic design and my master’s studies in the History of Design and Curatorial Studies at Parsons School of Design, making it an especially meaningful and fulfilling experience.

Through this project, I was able to distill my insights into design studies, history, and graphic design, which have been captured in this blog post. Here, I explore how design reflects and shapes communities and cultures, ultimately illustrating how signs function as both a language of symbols and a catalyst for fostering a sense of community.

Symbols have always fascinated me for their ability to convey profound meanings with simplicity in design. Through this exhibition, I have come to realize how deeply intertwined symbols are with our collective consciousness. Symbols are powerful representations of communities, embodying their values and identities. In response, communities themselves validate and give meaning to these symbols through shared experiences and traditions. This reciprocal relationship strengthens cultural identity and unity within societies through this shared iconography.

Therefore, understanding how symbols function as synecdoche can enhance our appreciation of their depth and nuance in language and everyday life. The Cambridge dictionary defines synecdoche as: “A figure of speech in which a part of something is used to refer to the whole, such as ‘a pair of hands’ for ‘a worker,’ or the whole is used to refer to a part, like ‘the law’ for ‘a police officer.’” Symbols not only encapsulate shared, complex ideas and emotions, but can also serve as powerful tools for activism and representation.

By exploring how symbols function as synecdoche, I have gained a deeper appreciation for their role in shaping our language and culture. This journey has led me to examine historical and contemporary symbols that have significantly impacted our society, particularly in the realms of resistance, inclusivity, and community building. This post will delve into the histories and uses of the powerful fist symbol (Figs. 1 and 2) and the Hijab emoji, as well as the collective creation of symbols, each example illustrating the profound impact of these visual representations.

The Fist: A Symbol of Resistance and Empowerment

The fist symbol is a powerful emblem of resistance and activism. It serves as a beacon of hope and the voice of the masses, passed down through generations to inspire and guide movements for justice.

This exhibition highlights how the fist symbol transcends its institutional repertoire, embodying both individual and collective resistance. As a synecdoche, the fist represents solidarity among a group of people fighting against repression and injustice through one individual’s gesture.

ICONIC FIST VISUALS

Several iconic fist visuals are featured in the exhibition:

Femme Fists Poster: Created by Deva Pardue, this poster became viral after being shared by celebrities like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Moss, Kat Dennings, and Reese Witherspoon. Pardue’s project, For All Womankind, donates proceeds from her prints to organizations like the Center for Reproductive Rights and Emily’s List. This poster is in a series with others that feature slogans such as “The Matriarchy is Coming” and “Femme & Fierce.” These prints have helped build a community through shared resonance.

Pinback Buttons: These buttons express opinions and show support for political candidates and contemporary issues; they are time capsules of activism. The pin with San Francisco–based artist Frank Cieciorka’s clenched fist (Fig. 3) has symbolized resistance for nearly two decades. Now encased behind glass, these buttons tell valuable stories of their adrenaline-charged eras and symbolize the unbreakable solidarity of collective action.

The Pe rson with H eadscarf Emoji: Inclusivity and Representation

The exhibition also showcases the Person with Headscarf Emoji (Fig. 5), a symbol that promotes inclusivity through digital representation. Proposed by Rayouf Alhumedhi, a 15-year-old Saudi Arabian teenager living in Germany, the Hijab emoji addresses the absence of representation for Muslim women on the digital keyboard. This emoji expresses identity, cultural pride, and solidarity in digital communication. Its inclusion is part of a broader movement toward diverse and inclusive emoji, ensuring representation for various backgrounds and cultures.

Symbol Creation: Building a Community

The exhibition’s symbol design activity, “Our Search for Symbols,” engages participants in expressing their beliefs and values through symbol creation (Fig. 6). An in-gallery light table with stencils, colored pencils, and some design tips and pointers invites visitors to design their own symbol. A spinner provides prompts for visitors to design a symbol for a place they love, an emotion, a cause they care about, a greeting, and more. Shared responses of symbols representing a hug, love, climate change, and pets collectively showcase the significance of these themes to the creators. This activity has been popular in the galleries, with all designs representing the many perspectives of the people who created them.

These symbols embody their creators and the communities that embrace them. Symbols are always changing, driven by the people who use them. Platforms like Emojination promote inclusivity and representation, while interactive activities foster a sense of community and collective identity. Working on this exhibition has been an enlightening journey, deepening my understanding of how symbols operate as synecdoche. The fist, the Hijab emoji, and the exhibition’s symbol creation activity each illustrate how a simple image can encapsulate complex social and cultural narratives. These symbols are more than just visual representations; they are powerful connectors that bridge individual experiences and collective movements. Reflecting on their impact, I am reminded of the profound role symbols play in fostering solidarity, inclusivity, and a sense of community. Through this exploration, I have gained a renewed appreciation for the subtle yet profound power of symbols in our world, realizing how they continually shape and reflect our shared human experience.

The exhibition Give Me a Sign: The Language of Symbols is on display at Cooper Hewitt through August 11, 2024.