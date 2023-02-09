Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the appointment of Alan Dye to its board of trustees.

“I am tremendously excited to welcome Alan to Cooper Hewitt’s board of trustees,” said Maria Nicanor, director of Cooper Hewitt. “Alan has a truly nuanced understanding of design and its impact on our day to day in ways that will be hugely beneficial to our mission moving forward. His passion for design education also couldn’t be better aligned with our priorities at the museum in the years to come.”

“Alan is a preeminent leader in design and his work has had a profound impact on the field,” said Jon Iwata, chairman of Cooper Hewitt’s board of trustees. “On behalf of my fellow trustees, I am delighted to welcome Alan to our board and look forward to his involvement. His broad experience and perspective will help to advance Cooper Hewitt’s vision for the future.”

ALAN DYE

Alan Dye is vice president of human interface design at Apple, where he leads the team responsible for the user experience across the entirety of Apple’s ecosystem of products. Previously, Dye served as executive creative director in Apple’s marketing communications team, leading global design efforts across all aspects of the brand’s messaging from identity and packaging, through retail and interactive experiences. Prior to joining Apple, Dye held leadership roles at various design agencies, including Landor Associates, Ogilvy’s Brand Integration Group and Kate Spade.

ABOUT COOPER HEWITT, SMITHSONIAN DESIGN MUSEUM

Cooper Hewitt is America’s design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum’s dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master’s program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution—the world’s largest museum, education and research complex—Cooper Hewitt is located on New York City’s Museum Mile in the landmarked Carnegie Mansion. Steward of one of the world’s most diverse and comprehensive design collections—over 215,000 objects that range from an ancient Egyptian faience cup dating to about 1100 BC to contemporary 3-D-printed objects and digital code—Cooper Hewitt welcomes everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world.

