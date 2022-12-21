The United Nations designated 2022 the International Year of Glass. Cooper Hewitt celebrated the occasion with a yearlong series of posts focused on the medium of glass and museum conservation.
The 2022 International Year of Glass provided an exciting opportunity to highlight many favorite glass pieces in Cooper Hewitt’s collection. We were thrilled to share this celebration of the museum’s holdings with our visitors and those who enjoy the museum’s website from afar. Over the course of the past year, we have delved into collections storage and explored the complexities behind the ubiquitous material of glass. This process has both enriched our understanding of the museum’s acquisitions and provided a platform to illustrate just how versatile and important glass has been to the decorative, fine, and industrial arts over millennia.
Vase, ca. 1895–96; Produced by Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company (New York, NY, USA); Design Director: Louis Comfort Tiffany (American, 1848–1933); Glass; H x diam.: 6 x 9 cm (2 3/8 x 3 9/16 in.); Gift of Anonymous Donor, 1952-166-33
Jar (Eastern Mediterranean), 4th–5th century; Glass; H x W: 7 x 10 cm (2 3/4 x 3 15/16 in.); Gift of Mrs. Leo Wallerstein, 1961-88-7
Wine Glass with Galloping Horse, 1780–89; Designed in Netherlands, probably manufactured in England; Engraving attributed to David Wolff (Dutch, 1732–1798); Lead glass; H x diam.: 16.9 × 7.3 cm (6 5/8 × 2 7/8 in.); Gift of Beatrice Taplin, 2021-9-1
Pair of Covered Confinement Cups, ca. 1760; Designed in Netherlands, probably manufactured in England; Lead glass; H x diam. (overall, each): 24.1 × 10.8 cm (9 1/2 × 4 1/4 in.); Gift of Beatrice Taplin, 2021-9-9,10
Lincoln Drape Goblet (USA), mid-19th century; Glass; H x diam.: 15.5 × 9 cm (6 1/8 × 3 9/16 in.); Gift of Mrs. Granville Price, 1992-163-5
Footed Bowl (Ireland), ca. 1810; Glass; H x W x D: 21.8 x 31.3 x 18cm (8 9/16 x 12 5/16 x 7 1/16in.); Bequest of Walter Phelps Warren, 1986-61-142
Bottle, ca. 1935; Designed and made by Maurice Marinot (French, 1882–1960); Blown, cased, carved, acid-etched and polished glass; H x W x D: 21.6 × 16.5 × 7.6 cm (8 1/2 in. × 6 1/2 in. × 3 in.); Gift of Margot and Robert E. Linton, 2018-11-4-a,b
Escargot Vase, 1924; Designed and made by Maurice Marinot (French, 1882–1960); Cased, acid etched, carved and polished glass with inclusions; H x diam.: 27.3 × 9.5 cm (10 3/4 × 3 3/4 in.); Gift of Margot and Robert E. Linton, 2018-11-1
Predicta Television, Princess Model, 1959; Manufactured by Philco (Philadelphia, PA, USA); Designed by Herbert V. Gosweiler (American, 1915–1991), Severin Jonassen (American, 1913–1998), and Richard Whipple (American, 1916–1964); Metal, glass, molded plastic; H x W x D: 62.2 x 62.5 x 27.3 cm (24 1/2 x 24 5/8 x 10 3/4 in.); Gift of Jan Staller in honor of Max Staller, 2008-29-1
KV-4P1 Portable Color Television, 1981; Designed by Kawagoe Yoshinobu Nameki (Japanese) and Higashimurayama Shin Miyashita (Japanese); Manufactured by Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan); Aluminum, glass, chrome-plated metal, plastic; H x W x D: 12.4 × 12.1 × 35.6 cm (4 7/8 in. × 4 3/4 in. × 14 in.); Gift of George R. Kravis II, 2016-5-24
Videosphere Portable Television, Model 3240, 1970; Manufactured by Victor Company of Japan, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan); Plastic, acrylic, metal, chrome-plated metal; H x diam.: 36.2 × 24.1 cm (14 1/4 × 9 1/2 in.); Gift of George R. Kravis II, 2018-22-51
Algol 11 Portable Television, 1964; Designed by Marco Zanuso (Italian, 1916–2001) and Richard Sapper (German, 1932–2015); Manufactured by Brionvega, S.p.A. (Milan, Italy); Plastic, acrylic (Perspex), chromium-plated metal; H x W x D: 23.5 × 26 × 31 cm (9 1/4 × 10 1/4 × 12 3/16 in.) Gift of George R. Kravis II, 2016-5-21
Google Glass Explorer Edition XE-C 2.0 Optical Display Device, 2013; Design Director: Isabelle Olsson (Swedish, born 1983); Manufactured by Google X (Mountain View, California, USA); Titanium, plastic, steel, electronic components, LED, silicon, liquid crystal, carbon, glass, copper; H × W × D: 2.5 × 13.5 × 21 cm (1 × 5 5/16 × 8 1/4 in.); Gift of Robert M. Greenberg, 2017-51-13-a/e
Black Hawk Console, 2016; Designed by Gloria Cortina (Mexican, born 1972); Cochineal lacquer, wood, bronze, black obsidian; H x W x D: 92.7 × 140 × 34.9 cm (36 1/2 × 55 1/8 × 13 3/4 in.); Gift of Cristina Grajales Gallery and Gloria Cortina, 2019-8-1
Shimmer Side Table, Model SH101, 2014; Designed by Patricia Urquiola (Spanish, born 1961); Manufactured by Glas Italia (Macherio, Italy); Laminated plate glass; H x diam.: 45 × 52 cm (17 11/16 × 20 1/2 in.); Gift of Glas Italia, 2022-21-1
iPhone Smartphone, Model 2G, 2007; Designed by Jonathan Ive (English, born 1967) and Apple Industrial Design Team; Manufactured by Apple Inc. (Cupertino, CA, USA); Plastic (ABS), polycarbonate resin, stainless steel, oleophobic coated glass, aluminum; H × W × D: 11.4 × 6.1 × 1.2 cm (4 1/2 × 2 3/8 × 7/16 in.); Gift of Roland L. Trope, 2009-29-1
Ah-Day: The Favorite One’s Chair, 2002; Designed and made by Teri Greeves (American [Kiowa], born 1970) and Dennis Esquivel (American [Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa], born 1970); Cherry wood, glass beads, deer hide, metal, and brass tacks; H x W x D: 96.5 × 33 × 48.3 cm (38 × 13 × 19 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund, 2022-16-1
Vessel Prototype WV.02 from GLASS Series; Designed and fabricated by Neri Oxman (American, born Israel, 1976) and MIT Media Lab Mediated Matter Group (Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA); 3D-printed glass; H × W × D: 15.2 × 15.2 × 16.5 cm (6 × 6 × 6 1/2 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund and through gift of MIT Media Lab, 2016-51-1-a
Vessel Prototype DP.01 from GLASS Series; Designed and fabricated by Neri Oxman (American, born Israel, 1976) and MIT Media Lab Mediated Matter Group (Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA); 3D-printed glass; H × W × D: 12.7 × 12.7 × 6.4 cm (5 × 5 × 2 1/2 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund and through gift of MIT Media Lab, 2016-51-2-a
Vessel Prototype HY.02 from GLASS Series; Designed and fabricated by Neri Oxman (American, born Israel, 1976) and MIT Media Lab Mediated Matter Group (Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA); 3D-printed glass; H × W × D: 21.6 × 21.6 × 13.3 cm (8 1/2 × 8 1/2 × 5 1/4 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund and through gift of MIT Media Lab, 2016-51-3-a
Vessel Prototype DR.01 from GLASS Series; Designed and fabricated by Neri Oxman (American, born Israel, 1976) and MIT Media Lab Mediated Matter Group (Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA); 3D-printed glass; H × W × D: 14.6 × 14.6 × 10.2 cm (5 3/4 × 5 3/4 × 4 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund and through gift of MIT Media Lab, 2016-51-4-a
Sculptural Vessel (Amsterdam, Netherlands), 1985; Designed and made by Toots Zynsky (American, born 1951); Fused and thermo-formed glass threads (filet-de-verre); H × W × D: 13 × 22.5 × 23.2 cm (5 1/8 × 8 7/8 × 9 1/8 in.); Museum purchase through gift of Anonymous Donor, Carol B. Brener and Stephen W. Brener, Mr. and Mrs. Max B. Furman, Bequest of Mrs. John Innes Kane, James M. Osborn, and Thonet Industries, Inc., 1986-20-2
Whiskey Decanter (possibly Ireland), ca. 1820 (decanter), after 1820 (stopper); Glass; H x W x D: 21 × 8.6 × 8.6 cm (8 1/4 × 3 3/8 × 3 3/8 in.); Bequest of Walter Phelps Warren, 1986-61-167-a,b
Decanter (Cork, Ireland), ca. 1783-1818; Glass; H x diam.: 20 × 10 cm (7 7/8 × 3 15/16 in.); Bequest of Walter Phelps Warren, 1986-61-138-a,b
We have looked at
Roman glass and its deterioration, Dutch engraved glass, French acid-etched glass, American pressed glass, cathode ray tube televisions, Google Glasses, naturally occurring glasses such as obsidian, modern glass beads, and much more. Our discussion has shifted from the material’s behavior, working techniques, and social and artistic history to the material’s use within mass production versus bespoke artists’ creations. We have considered why designers have been drawn to glass, with the glittering rigidity that conceals its brittle yet transformative nature. The objects chosen present a wide array of forms: angular, curved, soft, faceted, flat, and textured. We have also opened a window into how conservators consider museum collections and what sort of questions we ask as we examine objects in order to both understand and preserve them. Our concerns complement those that our curators bring to the conversation, and together we all work toward a more holistic approach to our collections.
Detail of Black Hawk Console, 2016; Designed by Gloria Cortina (Mexican, born 1972); Cochineal lacquer, wood, bronze, black obsidian; H x W x D: 92.7 × 140 × 34.9 cm (36 1/2 × 55 1/8 × 13 3/4 in.); Gift of Cristina Grajales Gallery and Gloria Cortina, 2019-8-1
Detail of Wine Glass with Galloping Horse, 1780–89; Designed in Netherlands, probably manufactured in England; Engraving attributed to David Wolff (Dutch, 1732–1798); Lead glass; H x diam.: 16.9 × 7.3 cm (6 5/8 × 2 7/8 in.); Gift of Beatrice Taplin, 2021-9-1
Detail of Covered Confinement Cups, ca. 1760; Designed in Netherlands, probably manufactured in England; Lead glass; H x diam. (overall, each): 24.1 × 10.8 cm (9 1/2 × 4 1/4 in.); Gift of Beatrice Taplin, 2021-9-9,10
Detail of Google Glass Explorer Edition XE-C 2.0 Optical Display Device, 2013; Design Director: Isabelle Olsson (Swedish, born 1983); Manufactured by Google X (Mountain View, California, USA); Titanium, plastic, steel, electronic components, LED, silicon, liquid crystal, carbon, glass, copper; H × W × D: 2.5 × 13.5 × 21 cm (1 × 5 5/16 × 8 1/4 in.); Gift of Robert M. Greenberg, 2017-51-13-a/e
Seat detail of Ah-Day: The Favorite One’s Chair, 2002; Designed and made by Teri Greeves (American [Kiowa], born 1970) and Dennis Esquivel (American [Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa], born 1970); Cherry wood, glass beads, deer hide, metal, and brass tacks; H x W x D: 96.5 × 33 × 48.3 cm (38 × 13 × 19 in.); Museum purchase from General Acquisitions Endowment Fund, 2022-16-1
Detail of Escargot Vase, 1924; Designed and made by Maurice Marinot (French, 1882–1960); Cased, acid etched, carved and polished glass with inclusions; H x diam.: 27.3 × 9.5 cm (10 3/4 × 3 3/4 in.); Gift of Margot and Robert E. Linton, 2018-11-1
The molten glass of a National Design Award trophy being pressed into a graphite mold.
The blank National Design Award trophy on the rod before being placed into an annealing oven for slow cooling.
Detail of Jar (Eastern Mediterranean), 4th–5th century; Glass; H x W: 7 x 10 cm (2 3/4 x 3 15/16 in.); Gift of Mrs. Leo Wallerstein, 1961-88-7
The Shimmer table as displayed in Cooper Hewitt’s exhibition Saturated: The Science and Allure of Color (May 11, 2018–March 17, 2019).
The Cork Glass Company decanter (1986-61-138) glows blue under shortwave UV illumination.
The Bushmills Whiskey decanter (1986-61-167) glows blue under shortwave UV illumination while the stopper turns pink.
DR.01 on display at Cooper Hewitt.
Prototypes from the GLASS series, including WV.02, on display at Cooper Hewitt, lit from above to demonstrate how the prototypes interact with light and might have applications with digital media.
Detail of Vase, ca. 1895–96; Produced by Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company (New York, NY, USA); Design Director: Louis Comfort Tiffany (American, 1848–1933); Glass; H x diam.: 6 x 9 cm (2 3/8 x 3 9/16 in.); Gift of Anonymous Donor, 1952-166-33
These stories about objects ultimately point to stories about people and guide the questions we ask to unpack h uman history . W ho made this etched decanter and why? How was this pressed plate used? How has the glass industry support ed the growth of televised media and handheld technologies , and what impact has this ha d on our culture? How can we honor heritage and tradition through relevant, modern forms? How will new technologies such as 3D- change the way we use and think about a ubiquitous medium ? In this way, glass serves as a literal and figurative reflection of ourselves . These posts have offered a perspective on cultural and social history through material means, and we look forward to new dialogues that wi ll carry the conversation forward.
Sarah Barack is Senior Objects Conservator and Head of Conservation at Cooper Hewitt.
Thanks to Jasmine Keegan, Marguerite Montecinos-Deppe, Chris Rochelle, Cynthia Trope, and Jessica Walthew for their contributions to this series through the year.