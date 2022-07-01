In this video Dr. Estevan Rael-Gálvez reflects on two blankets woven by his great-great-grandmother, Manuelita Cisneros. These objects form part of an immensely important extant group of nineteenth century blankets woven by Diné (Navajo) women who were enslaved by, or worked as servants in Hispanic households in the Southwest region of the United States. Combining both Diné and Hispanic weaving practices, some blankets used techniques typical of an upright Diné loom in combination with dyes and banded designs emblematic of Hispanic Rio Grande blankets, while others were produced on Hispanic treadle looms and incorporate Diné stepped motifs. Many of these blankets were passed down to descendants like Dr. Rael-Gálvez for generations and provide important insight into the complex cultural history of slavery in the region.