World Premiere: Architecture and Design Film Festival

Mud Frontier had its World Premiere on November 12, 2021 at the Architecture and Design Film Festival, with in-person screenings in Vancouver, Canada.

U.S. Premiere: Santa Fe Film Festival

Mud Frontier had its U.S. premiere at the 2022 Santa Fe Film Festival on February 11. This 10-day celebration of the best in cinematic arts was the 22nd festival, and programmed over 100 screenings, panels, juried awards, workshops, and parties.

Colorado Premiere: DocuWest Documentary Festival, Denver, CO

The film had its Colorado Premiere at the 2022 DocuWest Documentary Film Festival, part of the Denver Documentary Society, on March 24, 2022. The DocuWest Film Festival’s slogan is “We have issues.” Issues are at the heart of Mud Frontier. We were excited to be invited to screen the film as part of DocuWest.

Interested in screening Mud Frontier? Send an email to GauthierC@si.edu with your request.