ButtARfly brings butterflies from the Smithsonian’s Open Access collections to life on your screen. Browse and learn about butterfly species, add them to your virtual shadow box, and release them into an augmented reality experience for desktop and mobile. In addition to its visual elements, ButtARfly offers a sound signature for each butterfly specimen turning your shadow box into a playable virtual instrument and adding a layer of sound to the augmented reality experience.

ABOUT THE TEAM: New Mexico’s Center for Cultural Technology (CCT) is an educational, community engagement, and R&D partnership between the Department of Media Arts & Technology at New Mexico Highlands University and the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

TEAM MEMBERS: Jonathan Lee — Project Lead, Animation Programmer; Rianne Trujillo — Web Developer; Lauren Addario — Audio Advisor and Content Developer; Miriam Langer — Content Developer