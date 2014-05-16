Current Exhibitions
DESIGN AND HEALING: CREATIVE RESPONSES TO EPIDEMICS
on view through FEBRUARY 20, 2023
What is design’s role in times of crisis? Communities and individuals come together to aid each other, push for change, and create new spaces, objects, and services. This exhibition features architectural case studies and historical narratives, alongside creative responses to the current pandemic.
Immersion Room
ongoing
Cooper Hewitt’s extraordinary collection of wallcoverings is featured in the Immersion Room. Visitors are invited to select digital images of wallpapers or sketch their own design and then project them onto the walls at full scale to see their impact.
FACE VALUES: EXPLORING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Temporarily closed
Please note: Face Values: Exploring Artificial Intelligence is temporarily off-view.
DESIGNING PEACE
ON VIEW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2023
Designing Peace explores the unique role design can play in pursuing peace. The exhibition features design projects from around the world that look at ways to create and sustain more durable peaceful interactions—from creative confrontations that challenge existing structures to designs that demand embracing justice and truth in a search for reconciliation.
nature by Design: botanical expressions
On View through September 25, 2022
Botanical Expressions focuses on key figures—Christopher Dresser, Emile Gallé, William Morris, and Louis Comfort Tiffany—whose knowledge of the natural sciences and personal practices of gardening enriched their creative output as designers. A timeline of objects reflects botanicals in form and pattern, highlighting shifting styles across geography and media in textiles, ceramics, glass, wallcoverings, and more.
BOTANICAL LESSONS
ON VIEW THROUGH MARCH 31, 2023
Botanical Lessons explores nature in the Smithsonian collections through thirteen botanical models on loan from the National Museum of American History, and a selection of illustrated books and periodicals from Smithsonian Libraries, all of which served as teaching aids in a nineteenth-century period marked by a growing interest in science and education.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE: 18TH-CENTURY DESIGN ON THE MOVE
On View through september 25, 2022
Drawing from the permanent collection, this exhibition explores the unprecedented circulation of labor, skills, aesthetics, and luxury goods across international borders in the 18th century. It traces the movement of people, ideas, and objects across borders, challenging notions of foreign and domestic, community member and outcast, and national style.
Sarah & Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum
on View Through October 23, 2022
When Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt, Cooper Hewitt’s founders, formally opened the Museum for the Arts of Decoration at Cooper Union in 1897, they laid the groundwork for an active space for design education in the United States. This exhibition—through archival photography and documents, personal drawings and correspondence, news clippings and ephemera—chronicles the colorful lives and contributions of the dynamic sisters.
