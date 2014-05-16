Current
Current Exhibitions

Wood-paneled, interior exhibition space with multiple examples of personal, protective equipment, including face masks, face-shields and hospital scrubs, displayed on grey standing mannequins, grey mannequin heads and in colorful posters and blown-up photographs.

DESIGN AND HEALING: CREATIVE RESPONSES TO EPIDEMICS
on view through FEBRUARY 20, 2023

A collage of four images, from left to right: the illuminated exterior of a cholera treatment center; a figure putting on a multi-colored mask with a clear section over the lips; a hand holds a lozenge-shaped green plastic device; a person wearing blue and white scrubs against a pink background.

What is design’s role in times of crisis? Communities and individuals come together to aid each other, push for change, and create new spaces, objects, and services. This exhibition features architectural case studies and historical narratives,  alongside creative responses to the current pandemic.

Learn more about Design and Healing

Immersion Room
ongoing

Cooper Hewitt’s extraordinary collection of wallcoverings is featured in the Immersion Room. Visitors are invited to select digital images of wallpapers or sketch their own design and then project them onto the walls at full scale to see their impact.

Learn more about the Immersion Room →

FACE VALUES: EXPLORING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Temporarily closed

A visitor interacts with Zachary Lieberman's Expression Mirror in Cooper Hewitt's

Please note: Face Values: Exploring Artificial Intelligence is temporarily off-view.

Learn more about Face Values

DESIGNING PEACE
ON VIEW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2023

A few brown-skinned children sit and smile on hot pink teeter-totters, the other end of the teeter-totters not visible beyond the tall metal fence that they run through.

Designing Peace explores the unique role design can play in pursuing peace. The exhibition features design projects from around the world that look at ways to create and sustain more durable peaceful interactions—from creative confrontations that challenge existing structures to designs that demand embracing justice and truth in a search for reconciliation.

Learn more about Designing Peace

nature by Design: botanical expressions
On View through September 25, 2022

In the galleries of Cooper Hewitt is displayed a large, old fashioned book with its pages open. Behind the book is a case with a set of 12 porcelain plates with botanical models painted on them. Behind the case, printed in jumbo scale on the wall, is a botanical illustration of a flowering plant with pink flowers. Two butterflies with black and yellow wings flutter around the flower.

Botanical Expressions focuses on key figures—Christopher Dresser, Emile Gallé, William Morris, and Louis Comfort Tiffany—whose knowledge of the natural sciences and personal practices of gardening enriched their creative output as designers. A timeline of objects reflects botanicals in form and pattern, highlighting shifting styles across geography and media in textiles, ceramics, glass, wallcoverings, and more.

Learn more about Nature by Design: Botanical Expressions

BOTANICAL LESSONS
ON VIEW THROUGH MARCH 31, 2023

Two visitors admire botanical models on view at Cooper Hewitt

Botanical Lessons explores nature in the Smithsonian collections through thirteen botanical models on loan from the National Museum of American History, and a selection of illustrated books and periodicals from Smithsonian Libraries, all of which served as teaching aids in a nineteenth-century period marked by a growing interest in science and education.

Learn more about Nature by Design: Botanical Lessons

FOREIGN EXCHANGE: 18TH-CENTURY DESIGN ON THE MOVE
On View through september 25, 2022

Rectangular silver box with scrolling organic designs surrounding scenic panels

Drawing from the permanent collection, this exhibition explores the unprecedented circulation of labor, skills, aesthetics, and luxury goods across international borders in the 18th century. It traces the movement of people, ideas, and objects across borders, challenging notions of foreign and domestic, community member and outcast, and national style.

Learn more about Foreign Exchange

 

Sarah & Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum
on View Through October 23, 2022

Black and white photograph of a group of students in a room studying different styles of textiles.

When Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt, Cooper Hewitt’s founders, formally opened the Museum for the Arts of Decoration at Cooper Union in 1897, they laid the groundwork for an active space for design education in the United States. This exhibition—through archival photography and documents, personal drawings and correspondence, news clippings and ephemera—chronicles the colorful lives and contributions of the dynamic sisters.

Learn more about Sarah & Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum

Featured Image: Installation photo of "Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics" at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Photo: Matt Flynn © Smithsonian Institution