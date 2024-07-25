Jessica Walthew is an objects conservator at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. She completed her MA at NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts Conservation Center. Since joining Cooper Hewitt in 2017, she works primarily with Product Design and Decorative Arts and Digital departments, with particular research interests in digital media, plastics, and especially bioplastics.

What is a day like in your role as a conservator?

While my greatest interest is in plastics, I work on all the diverse materials in the Product Design and Decorative Arts Collection. A lot of what I do is imaging work which is examining objects closely using various photographic techniques. I also study how to preserve objects that are going on display or have recently been displayed, and objects we simply want to know more about. When we’re studying the objects to understand how best to preserve them, we use chemical analysis, imaging tools, and other scientific equipment. I also work with the museum’s digital collection, considering how we can acquire and steward complex new media like apps and software.

Cooper Hewitt announced the arrival of our digital collection in 2022, what is it like working with our newest collection?

We have a growing collection that includes objects with very different needs. The Watercolor Maps website by Stamen Design is one of the most interesting projects I’ve worked on. We acquired it as a live website and have been working for several years with the original designer first on how to acquire it, and more recently, on how best to display it. Because it is an open-source project, instead of collecting it only as an archive, we made sure that it remains a live site to be accessed as part of our stewardship agreement. This introduces an interesting paradigm for conservation where we aren’t looking to keep it the same over time but actually have it evolve as the technology changes. A new interactive version of Watercolor Maps is on view in the museum’s immersion room as part of Acquired! Shaping the National Design Collection!

We’ve also been working on open source typefaces and how they’re represented in our collection. Historically we’d collect a print into the graphic design collection but now we’re collecting the font files which poses questions on how we make those available on view. Our answer is to build interactions with these digital files. One such font, the Climate Crisis Font, is a design that degrades over time to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis and you can actually interact with it at the digital kiosk in our galleries.

Do you have an object you recommend seeing in the galleries?

If you haven’t seen Acquired!…, I’d recommend to visit the Digital typeface kiosk, mentioned above, which is in the Director’s selects gallery. You’ll also find probably my favorite objects in the collection: a series of Algae Vessels that are made of biodegradable bioplastic, a provocative material meant to degrade over time. I’m actually preparing to get a PhD at the University of Glasgow inspired by these objects investigating the question: what are conservators supposed to do when an object is meant to degrade?

…What do conservators do when an object is designed to degrade?

This poses a real problem as there is no agreed upon method in the museum conservation field since so much of what we do is geared toward making objects last forever. A lot of different solutions are being designed to address this question which is of interest to us as a museum focused on collecting objects that address sustainability and climate change adaptation. For museum conservators, plastics are short lived materials compared to others in our collections. I will be exploring whether there is space for a different approach to degradation. This research will help us understand bioplastics in the context of conservation research and how heritage practice fits into sustainability at large.

What would you like members to think about during their next visit to Cooper Hewitt?

Many would consider conservation to mostly live behind-the-scenes (indeed, I mostly work in an off-site laboratory) but actually, if you look closely, our work is very upfront and visible in the galleries. Our department does an exercise with our interns to spot the environmental monitors and all the ways that the objects are protected in the galleries. When you walk around the galleries take notice of every object mount, vitrine, the light levels, the temperature, even the distance we maintain between visitors and the objects. All of these details are meant to preserve the objects and keep you enjoying them for decades to come.