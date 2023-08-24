Last month, we raised a glass in celebration of both the opening of A Dark, A Light, A Bright: The Designs of Dorothy Liebes and to all Cooper Hewitt members who support our exhibitions and programs. We were delighted to welcome you to the museum to enjoy Dorothy Liebes textiles, fellow members and friends, and even a specially-crafted ice cream flavor named after the exhibition.

Festivities continued in the garden for a colorful evening of drinks, music, and some welcoming words from Maria Nicanor, Director of Cooper Hewitt.

With many thanks to all members, you are what make all of this possible!