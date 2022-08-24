This summer, the museum invited Cooper Hewitt members to the Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden to celebrate your continued support and welcome our new director, Maria Nicanor, to her post. With excitement and optimism for the future, Maria expressed her gratitude to board members, fellow staff, and members like you.

Despite rainfall, we were delighted to raise our glasses with our extended network of Cooper Hewitt friends and family for this special occasion.

Browse through the gallery for highlights from this year’s Member Garden Party and enjoy the rest of your summer!

photography: Liz Ligon