by Merit Myers, Membership Coordinator

Surrounded by colorful blossoms and birds singing to the neighborhood, I write to you from my favorite bench on the north western edge of the Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden. Sitting here I realize I’m enjoying a kind of outdoor exhibition. One that changes with the seasons, busy with pollinators gathering collections of pollen and nectar. And as these sunny days warm the cooler days away, I’m reminded of the exciting changes and opportunities in store for you this year.

If you haven’t visited this spring, I personally invite you to explore new exhibitions and objects in our galleries including the latest installment of Cooper Hewitt’s Selects series, curated by Nigerian-British designer Duro Olowu. Duro Olowu Selects highlights the theme of pattern and repetition throughout Cooper Hewitt’s collection. Duro’s singular vision and passion for curation transformed the gallery into a dynamic and beguiling collection of objects spanning discipline and century – it’s a knockout.

And just upstairs, I hope you’ll enjoy a stroll through a garden of new objects in Botanical Expressions which focuses on key figures—Christopher Dresser, Emile Gallé, William Morris, and Louis Comfort Tiffany—whose knowledge of the natural sciences and personal practices of gardening enriched their creative output as designers. Featuring textiles, ceramics, glass, wallcoverings, and more, the second floor exhibition also includes illustrated guidebooks that designers used for reference and drawing instruction. The seeds of inspiration!

Speaking of floral inspiration, any nature-loving member must visit Sophia Crownfield: Drawn from Nature. The drawings of Sophia Crownfield (American, 1862-1929) who designed prints for some of the most well-known silk and wallpaper manufactures in the United States, show her skill to transform floral stems into the wearable patterns of the period.

With recent Smithsonian policies allowing for more people to be together in our spaces, we’re eager for you to enjoy new benefits as we begin to plan for in-person events and exhibition previews. These changes mean you can get even more from your membership. Stay tuned for updates on member guest passes, events in the garden, and the return of membership cards.

In the meantime, I want to thank you for being a member and visiting us during the winter for Underground Modernist: E McKnight Kauffer and Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro Selects. We understand the ever- changing nature of our world challenges us to continue being careful with one another. However, despite these challenges, the work of my colleagues endures and brings new and fresh offerings for you to enjoy – perfect for spring.