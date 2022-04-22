Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt often hosted parties at the mansion for friends and charitable events and today they need your help! Their grandfather, Peter J. Cooper, gave them a list of six clues to find garden-related objects across Duro Olowu Selects (Selects gallery, first floor) and Botanical Expressions (room 206, second floor). Will you help Sarah and Eleanor find the objects for the soiree to celebrate 125 years of Cooper Hewitt?
Begin in Duro Olowu Selects or work backwards from Botanical Expressions on the second floor. Three answers are hidden in each exhibition*
- My pattern makes me hard to find in a jungle or garden, but that’s the idea!
- All the planets revolve around me and I, too, revolve.
- Moses supposes his toeses are roses, but Moses supposes…sleepily.
- You might mistake my silhouette for a stylized letter ‘A’ and while I’m printed in a book, I am no letter
- Stop and smell this very small flower…if you have time.
- Like a small pond of silver, good for pass hors d’oeuvres.
*Follow the hyperlinks for answers.