Maria Nicanor, formerly the executive director of the Rice Design Alliance (RDA) at Rice University’s School of Architecture in Houston, is the director of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. An architecture and design curator and historian, Nicanor has an established career in museum and curatorial work and brings a rich background in architecture and design to the role.

How did you become interested in architecture and design and in a career in museums?

I’ve always been drawn to the ways in which things are made. I am genuinely curious to learn how everything around us comes to be, how it functions, what it took to get it done, and why it was done in the first place. I like to observe and I’ve learned to find much pleasure in revealing those invisible stories that aren’t as apparent when you see the final product – whether it be a single object or a larger system, I like to know how the process of making affects the ways that you go about your everyday life. We go through so many different design systems every day from the moment we wake up to before we close our days, and sometimes we don’t even notice!

What’s new that excites you in the museum world (besides becoming a director of one!)?

We are living a moment of extreme changes for museums and cultural organizations in general. Emerging from the pandemic coupled with the troubled times that we are going through globally, is demanding that we look at things in new ways. I think the opportunity to change how we go about things in museums is extremely exciting and we happen to have a very particular DNA at the Cooper Hewitt to give us a head start on that just because of the way in which we were established in the 1890s by Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt, the sisters who founded what is today the Cooper Hewitt.

Sarah and Eleanor were the granddaughters of industrialist and inventor Peter Cooper, founder of Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. In 1897, they established a museum within Cooper Union that was conceived as a “practical working laboratory” where students and designers could go to be inspired by the collection of objects they gathered and that forms the core of the museum’s collection today.

Their concept of a practical working laboratory is a truly visionary one for their time that we are uniquely positioned to bring to its contemporary iteration – what does a space for experimentation and discovery look like today and how can we completely turn around the traditional notions of what a museum is supposed to be to make it fitting for our times? That desire and feeling of experimentation, translated to our current moment, is an important character trait of Cooper Hewitt that I would like to see us push to its limits in every aspect of what we do.

You’ve lived in Madrid, New York, and Houston. How are they alike and different?

Yes! Such different cities and with such different characters of their own. Madrid is my hometown, where I grew up and went to school. It’s where the central government of Spain is based, so for many years it had a lot of traits of a capital city. I have roots in the northern, celtic area of Spain, in Galicia, but was born in Barcelona, which experienced an enormous resurgence after the 1992 Olympics, and has a Mediterranean character that touches all aspects of life, daily interactions and relationships. Many people will tell you how much they love Barcelona – traditionally the “prettier” sister of the Madrid/Barcelona duo – but that’s changed and Madrid has for a while now been a creative capital of its own that has undergone a great transformation. I have a deep connection with all of these cities and regions, they have shaped who I am. So has London, where our first daughter was born, and New York, where I studied and went to graduate school and started my career. I benefitted from the mad energy that New York can provide in those early days of a young professional but have learned to value the quietness that is also to be found in these buzzing cities. If you look closely, particularly with a post-pandemic eye, all these cities also provide moments of respite that should be equally celebrated.

Madrid, Barcelona, New York are of course all distinctively walkable cities – perhaps superficially the most notable difference with Houston, where I’ve lived for the past few years. I understand Houston only now that I’ve lived in it and I fear it might be a somewhat misunderstood city. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of things about Houston that could be improved urbanistically: it’s the fourth largest and most diverse city in the country with basically no zoning rules, which results in very direct inequities and inconveniencies (no continuous sidewalks, developer-led construction, disposable architecture, and just some poor design choices driven by market and financial forces that have led to rapid growth at the expense of quality design). I haven’t, however, found a community of people as involved and engaged with the need to be active in the creation of their city, their surroundings, as I have here. People care and will change things in Houston. I leave life-long friends behind in this crazy city where our youngest son was born during the pandemic. It would be unfair to judge Houston by comparing it to older models of city-making, simply because the model it’s based upon is entirely different – it’s a great study case of the American city and a powerful reminder of how the way we design spaces, our cities, has a direct and very profound impact on our quality of life. And yes, we did survive it with only one car!

What do you want the experience of Cooper Hewitt to be?

I hope that everyone that experiences Cooper Hewitt, whether by coming to visit us physically, or by exploring our online offerings, will be introduced to new ideas and to a fun experience so you can leave with the simple notion that this is YOUR museum. We are a national, public museum, meaning this is a museum of the nation and it is everyone’s museum.

How does one become acquainted with their inner designer?

Once you realize that everything around you is design/ed, it’s hard to look at things in any other way. We all constantly make design decisions every second of our day. I came to it because of my upbringing and the ways in which my parents fostered an atmosphere of making, fixing, and building things at home as a fundamental way of existing and looking at the world around you. A career in museums is just one way to show that interest that worked for me– but there are many other ways to unlock everyone’s inner designer. I hope visiting the Cooper Hewitt will be one path to that realization for many in our community as well.