Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt, the sisters who established the Cooper Union Museum for the Arts of Decoration in 1897 and granddaughters of famed industrialist Peter Cooper, used their considerable means and impressive intelligence to amass a collection comprised of centuries of furniture, textiles, drawings, wallcoverings, and more—the basis of the collection now housed at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

While they both were intelligent, forward thinkers, they were also individuals with their own sensibilities and temperaments. Take the quiz to get to know the sisters and find out which sister you are!

1. Is your handwriting . . . ?

A. Almost entirely inscrutable

B. Neat and orderly

2. How would you most prefer to spend your weekend?

A. Horseback riding

B. Gardening

3. Would you say you’re . . . ?

A. Business minded

B. Education driven

4. How would your friends describe you?

A. Busy

B. Pretty

5. Would you rather . . . ?

A. Play a musical instrument

B. Go see a theater performance

Which Sister are you?

Mostly A: You’re a Sarah: Robust, Witty, Musical

Mostly B: You’re an Eleanor: Sweetly Spicy, Artistic, Clever