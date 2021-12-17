AGES: 6–8

DATES: Monday, July 25– Friday, July 29

TIMES: 9:00–3:30 p.m.

Bring your stories to life in 3D! From storytelling to illustration and paper engineering, learn how to bring stories from two-dimensional forms to three-dimensional experiences! Campers will design and construct their own pop-up book that takes their stories into a new dimension, allowing elements to spring, pop, pull, and turn from their pages.

For the health and safety of our camp community, we will not be offering a family celebration at the end of each one-week session, as was done in prior years.

GUEST COLLABORATOR | SIMON ARIZPE

Simon Arizpe (He/His) is an award-winning pop-up book paper engineer and illustrator based in Brooklyn, NY. His work has received the 2018-2019 Meggendorfer Prize, the highest honor in pop-up book design, as well as the Award of Excellence from the Society of Illustrators. Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Library and the Columbia University’s Rare Book Library have acquired his work for their permanent collections.

Some of Arizpe’s notable clients include: The Washington Post, Blizzard Entertainment, Workman Publishing, The Aperture Foundation, Fantagraphics Books, Google, Disney, Paramount Pictures, IFC, and Hasbro Toys.

