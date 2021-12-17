AGES: 6–8

DATES: Monday, August 1– Friday, August 5

TIMES: 9:00–3:30 p.m.

Discover how to create your own game! Tabletop and board games have been played in most cultures and societies throughout history. Today, they are a staple of American pop culture. Campers will explore classic examples of tabletop and board games, unpack the fundamentals of game design, and put their skills to the test as they use the design process—brainstorming, prototyping, and testing—to design their own game that tackles real-world challenges in their communities and inspire players to make change for the better.

For the health and safety of our camp community, we will not be offering a family celebration at the end of each one-week session, as was done in prior years.

GUEST COLLABORATOR | PERRY CLEMONS

Perry Clemons (He/His) is an African-American third-grade teacher from Harlem, N.Y. He has created a board game called Inequality-opoly: The Board Game of Structural Racism and Sexism in America. Inequality-opoly is a custom property trading game that transforms recent national studies into a perspective-taking experience. In this game, like in the real world, certain players enjoy privileges based on their perceived identity, while others face obstacles to building wealth.

