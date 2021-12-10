Many individuals and families want to monitor their own health at home and in their communities. Trips to a clinic or hospital can be inconvenient and intimidating, leading to delayed treatment. Such visits also expose people to potential infection. Telehealth accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis. Tracking population data helped public health officials respond to the pandemic.

Cue COVID-19 Test, 2020

The Cue COVID-19 Test detects the RNA of the virus that causes COVID-19. The accuracy of this portable test is similar to that of a laboratory test. The user inserts Cue’s lower nasal swab into a cartridge, which connects to the Cue Health Monitoring System. Results are sent to a mobile smart device in about 20 minutes.

M50L Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

In April 2020, Dr. Richard Levitan observed that many COVID-19 patients in New York City were becoming afflicted with pneumonia before experiencing severe symptoms. Dr. Levitan advocated the use of pulse oximeters at home. These low-cost, over-the-counter devices detect low oxygen levels and encourage patients to seek treatment sooner.

Kinsa QuickCare Smart Thermometer, 2018

The Kinsa phone app pairs directly to the Kinsa smart thermometer, permitting the user to receive advice from an in-house clinician regarding body temperature and other symptoms. The app also aggregates anonymized data about users’ temperatures.

This map from March 2020 anticipates outbreaks of COVID-19 in some parts of the country.

Wearable Sensors, 2017–21

John A. Rogers, a physical chemist and materials scientist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, creates medical-grade wearable devices. These devices can be applied to optimal parts of the body (unlike a wristwatch) and can be used to track a wide range of body processes. Sensors designed to monitor COVID-19 track coughing, vocalization, and temperature.

Catch HIV Testing Device Prototype, 2018

HIV is a treatable illness if caught early. Catch, designed by Hans and Farah Ramzan, is an HIV test that is as easy to use as a home pregnancy test. Users slide the antibacterial sleeve over their finger. Pressing the device draws blood up through a pipette and channels it onto an absorption strip. Catch is under development for manufacture.

DoorMate Touch Tool, 2020

This tool allows people to avoid touching doorknobs, keyboards, and buttons. The hook is designed for pushing or pulling door handles. Nearly 11,000 units have been given to local hospitals, schools, and police stations in Norwich, UK.

Sigma Touch Tool, 2020

This small brass device is designed to latch onto a key chain. The hooked surface is for pulling door handles and the subtle protrusion is for pushing buttons.

FEND Airway Hygiene, 2020

FEND was conceived by David Edwards, a biomedical engineer specializing in the science of inhalation. FEND creates a mist of water and salt that coats the nose and trachea. By keeping the upper airways hydrated for about six hours, the salts enable clearance of inhaled allergens and pathogens, including COVID-19. FEND is being used in homes, schools, film studios, and hospitals in the USA and India.

Ventizolve Naloxone Kit, 202

Ventizolve is a portable device for treating opioid overdoses with naloxone. A bystander can insert the applicator into the nostril of a person who has overdosed. Ventizolve embraces a harm-reduction (rather than criminalization) approach to the opioid pandemic. The package is comfortable to hold and free of the stigma associated with carrying a syringe. It can be identified by touch from inside a bag or backpack.