Ever wonder how a designer makes it in the industry? Cooper Hewitt is pleased to present to you the Design Career Toolkit Vol 1, your reference for making it in the dynamic and demanding design field. Have a question on mentorships, portfolios, or how to network? We invite you to explore this digital toolkit whether you’re a budding designer, experienced practitioner, or general enthusiast. These delightful tips and videos from winners and jurors of Cooper Hewitt’s 2021 National Design Awards are sound advice for all.



Enjoy!

Cooper Hewitt Design Career Toolkit Vol. 1