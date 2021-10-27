This October we celebrated the 21st Annual National Design Awards, proudly presented each year by Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum to recognize innovation and impact in the design field. Nominations are made by the public, and winners are selected by a diverse jury of design leaders and scholars

The National Design Awards are a reminder of the enduring ingenuity of design. This year’s awards showcased a wide-range or inventive works, with winning designers like Doris Sung using smart thermobimetal pieces inside the cavity of a standard double-glazed window to shade a building in a magical way with a kaleidoscope of fluttering butterfly-like pieces; or Behnaz Farahi who works at the intersection of digital design, architecture, fashion, and interaction design—ranging in scale from wearables to architectural installations.

The National Design Awards recognize achievements in contemporary design from a range of communities, but did you know that Cooper Hewitt members can nominate future winners? Many of our members are designers and design enthusiasts with great appreciation of design and we welcome your suggestions for the 2022 National Design Awards. Your opinion matters, and your nomination could result in an amazing opportunity for your favorite designer. Next year’s winners could be anyone; who do you want to see recognized and lauded by the greater design community?

We invite you to consider your own proximity to design. Do you know a designer or firm you believe deserves recognition? Follow the link and submit your nominations for the 2022 National Design Awards!