Hot Poster Summer
Poster, Herman Miller, Summer Picnic, 1989
Poster, Herman Miller, Summer Picnic, 1989
Storytelling takes many forms and visual storytelling through poster design is one of our favorites. Found on subways, bus stops, billboards, and bulletin boards, posters can, with one image or a series of images, invite a viewer into a world and indeed a narrative. Be it for a book, movie, play, or even a product, a poster can be a delightfully concise invitation to all kinds of stories. What would a poster of your favorite vacation spot look like? How about your favorite ice cream? This summer, we invite you to create a poster of your own with this Learning Lab activity from Cooper Hewitt Educators. Have fun!
Design Your Own Poster from Cooper Hewitt Learning Labs
Image: Poster, Herman Miller Summer Picnic, 1989, 1989; Client: Herman Miller Furniture Company (United States); USA; screenprint with lacquer finish on wove paper; 100.3 x 63.4 cm (39 1/2 x 24 15/16 in.); Gift of Sara and Marc Benda; 2010-21-81