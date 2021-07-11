Storytelling takes many forms and visual storytelling through poster design is one of our favorites. Found on subways, bus stops, billboards, and bulletin boards, posters can, with one image or a series of images, invite a viewer into a world and indeed a narrative. Be it for a book, movie, play, or even a product, a poster can be a delightfully concise invitation to all kinds of stories. What would a poster of your favorite vacation spot look like? How about your favorite ice cream? This summer, we invite you to create a poster of your own with this Learning Lab activity from Cooper Hewitt Educators. Have fun!

Design Your Own Poster from Cooper Hewitt Learning Labs

Image: Poster, Herman Miller Summer Picnic, 1989, 1989; Client: Herman Miller Furniture Company (United States); USA; screenprint with lacquer finish on wove paper; 100.3 x 63.4 cm (39 1/2 x 24 15/16 in.); Gift of Sara and Marc Benda; 2010-21-81