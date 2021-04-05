Spring has arrived and we find ourselves eager to explore our neighborhoods, parks, and other outdoor public spaces in hospitable warmth. In this design activity for all ages, brought to you by Cooper Hewitt’s dedicated Education team, we invite you to consider habitats big and small with inspiration from previous exhibitions and the outdoors. Get out of the house and take your supplies with you to design a habitat for your family dog, an as-of-yet undiscovered animal, or even yourself!

Click here to design a habitat through Cooper Hewitt’s Learning Lab.

Image: Textile, Farfalle, 1963