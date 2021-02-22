COST: FREE

AGES: 9–11

TIMES: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST

Is your child curious about the natural world? From tropical forests to marine ecosystems and biodiversity, take a virtual trip across Panama to explore, discover, and investigate what makes the tropics so important. Along the way, campers will make virtual stops at field stations and research facilities in the Caribbean, Barro Colorado Island Trails, and the Pacific to help scientists tackle fun, design challenges inspired by the unique ecosystems in each location. Using the scientific method and the design process, campers will work on their own and in teams to brainstorm and prototype design solutions.

GUEST COLLABORATOR: SMITHSONIAN TROPICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama is the world’s premier tropical biology research institute, dedicated to increasing the understanding of the past, present, and future of tropical biodiversity and its relevance to human welfare.

STRI has research facilities and field stations across the Republic of Panama. Most of STRI’s facilities are located along the Panama Canal and provide easy access to the highly contrasting ecosystems separated by the narrow Isthmus of Panama.

