COST: FREE

AGES: 9–11

TIMES: 1:00–3:00 p.m. EST

Take a summer “road trip” through history! Come along on a journey that explores America’s past, present, and future. Through adventures and misadventures, campers will navigate a series of design challenges inspired by the people, places, and events that have shaped our nation. From games to currency, monuments and so much more, every challenge completed gets your camper closer to their final destination. Buckle up and join our “road trip” to watch history come alive!

GUEST COLLABORATOR: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY

Through incomparable collections, rigorous research, and dynamic public outreach, the National Museum of American History seeks to empower people to create a more just and compassionate future by examining, preserving, and sharing the complexity of our past.

Information shared with the Smithsonian is used according to the Smithsonian Institution’s Privacy Statement