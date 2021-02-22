COST: FREE

AGES: 7-9

TIMES: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST

Ready, set, blast off! From Mariner’s first pictures of Mars in 1964 to Perseverance’s anticipated landing in March 2021, humans have been on a mission to learn more about the red planet. In this week-long mission to Mars, campers will tackle design challenges that put their engineering and critical thinking skills to the test while investigating the tools astronauts and scientists use in space. Prepare for liftoff, as this is one mission your child won’t want to miss!

GUEST COLLABORATOR: NATIONAL AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM

Launch into the history of flight by surrounding yourself with icons of air and space travel. The National Air and Space Museum’s flagship building on the National Mall in Washington, DC, and its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, exhibit aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, rockets, and other flight-related artifacts and tell stories of inspiring pilots, astronauts, and explorers. Discover additional programming opportunities and resources at https://airandspace.si.edu/learn

