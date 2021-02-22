COST: FREE

AGES: 11–13

TIMES: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST

How are stories told in a digital world? Discover the power of self-expression through zines—a self-published work made up of collage, text, and/or images. Through a range of free mobile editing platforms, including PicsArt Image Editor, Adobe Capture and Adobe Draw, campers will build foundational knowledge to take their ideas from paper to the computer. Young designers will unpack the ins-and-outs of digital zine design to create their own zine pitch deck.

Campers will need two devices to participate in this one-week session—a laptop/desktop and a handheld device—smartphone (Android or iPhone) or iPad. Campers should have the ability to access the Google Play Store or App Store on their device to download all three apps listed above.

GUEST COLLABORATOR: SAGE DOLAN-SANDRINO AND ZAHRI JOSITA JACKSON FROM TEAM MAG

TEAM (@theteammag) is a creative studio and digital platform created for young artists by young artists. Through producing, directing, and commissioning original content and programming, they are committed to connecting young artists with the community and tools needed to take their ideas to the next level. Their mission is to create a network of young artists across all disciplines with the intention to encourage collaboration, education, and service. TEAM aims to uplift the visions of their community members and assist them through their creative process by making their project ideas a reality and offering them a platform to publish their work.

