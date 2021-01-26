What’s in your collection? Cooper Hewitt’s permanent collection is central to all activities at the museum, with its vast array of objects prompting untold and diverse stories. Learn how to curate your own exhibition from items you have at home with museum educator Kim Robledo-Diga and Senior Curator of Contemporary Design Ellen Lupton. As many of us are spending more time at home these days, we’re surrounded by household objects that bring us joy, unlock memories, and tell our stories. What story will your exhibition tell?