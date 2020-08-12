Imagine a space where doctors and designers alike can come together and solve some of the toughest challenges in healthcare in one of the most evocative spaces in Philadelphia. The Jefferson Health Design Lab exists to bring people from different backgrounds together and promote inclusive design in healthcare. From patients to providers, everyone has the potential to accelerate change and improve lives. Fueled by traditional and modern prototyping technology and a foundation of Health Design Thinking, the Health Design Lab is more than just a maker space, but a space that will change the way we all think about the future of healthcare.

HEALTH DESIGN THINKING: CREATING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR BETTER HEALTH

By Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton

As health care systems around the globe struggle to expand access, improve outcomes, and control costs, Health Design Thinking offers a new approach for designing dynamic, responsive health care products and services. Health Design Thinking is authored by Bon Ku, physician and founder of the innovative Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University, and Ellen Lupton, award-winning designer, author, and curator at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, with contributions from experts in design and medicine. This practice-based guide applies design thinking to real-world health care challenges. Design thinking uses play and experiment rather than rigid rules. It draws on interviews, observations, diagrams, storytelling, physical models, and role playing; design teams focus not on technology but on problems faced by patients and clinicians. Illustrated with 230 drawings, photographs, storyboards, data graphics, architectural plans, and other visualizations, Health Design Thinking provides a hands-on manual for reframing medical education, treatment, and industry to align with everyday challenges in communities around the world.

Episode 1 | May 8, 2020

Rich Levitan, Airway Cam

Episode 2 | May 15, 2020

JT Tan | The PreVent Project

Alfred Atanda Jr, MD | Telehealth and Orthopedics

Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton | Health Design Thinking

Episode 3 | May 22, 2020

Sabrina Paseman | FixTheMask

Nick Dawson | Emergency Design Collective

Erin Peavey, HKS Architects | Healthy Environments

Episode 4 | May 29, 2020

Trish Henwood, MD, and Efrat Kean, MD | Jefferson University Emergency Department COVID Taskforce

Eden Lew, Designer | The Last Mile

Mike Natter, MD | Documenting COVID-19 Through Art

Episode 5 | June 5, 2020

Marion Leary, RN, MSN, MPH, FAHA | NurseHack4Health

Ashley Howell, BSN, RN | Nursing and Black Lives Matter

Bryan C. Lee, Colloqate Design | Design and Anti-Racism

Episode 6 | June 12, 2020

Aditi Joshi, MD | Telehealth and Emergency Medicine

Sheila Sanhi, MD, FACC | Telehealth and Cardiology

George Aye, Designer | Designing for the Greater Good

Episode 7 | June 19, 2020

Norma Padron | Health Economics

Emily Silverman, MD | The Nocturnists Podcast

Juhan Sonin, Designer, GoInvo | Communication Design

Episode 8 | June 26, 2020

Dennis Boyle, Designer, IDEO | COVID-19 and Design Innovation

Sheila Ruder, Architect, HKS Architects | Redesigning the Emergency Room

Emma Greer, Architect, Carlo Ratti Associates | CURA Emergency Respiratory Unit

James Pickney II, MD | Family Medicine

Episode 9 | July 10, 2020

Sunny Williams, Founder, TinyDocs | Communicating to Kids

Rhea Boyd, MD, MPH | No Sanctuary: Racism and COVID-19

Michael Murphy, Architect, MASS Design Group | Architecture After COVID-19

Episode 10 | July 17, 2020

Stesha Doku, MD | Designing Digital Products

Rachel Smith, Designer | Design to Combat COVID-19

Nzinga Harrison, MD | Mental Health and Telehealth

Episode 11 | July 24, 2020

Michelle Flood, PhD, MPSI | Health Design Research in Primary Care During COVID-19

Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMA, MPA | Equitable Health and Equitable Cities

Andrew W. Ibrahim, MD, MSc | Racism, Health Disparities, and COVID-19

Robert Fabricant and Pragya Mishra, Dalberg Design | Designing Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in West Africa

Episode 12 | July 31, 2020

Miya Osaki, Designer, Diagram and SVA | Co-Design with Care

Ijeoma Azodo, MD, Surgeon | Health Service Design for COVID-19

Natasha Margot Blum, Designer, Blum Line and Emergency Design Collective | Death, Dying and COVID-19