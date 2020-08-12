Imagine a space where doctors and designers alike can come together and solve some of the toughest challenges in healthcare in one of the most evocative spaces in Philadelphia. The Jefferson Health Design Lab exists to bring people from different backgrounds together and promote inclusive design in healthcare. From patients to providers, everyone has the potential to accelerate change and improve lives. Fueled by traditional and modern prototyping technology and a foundation of Health Design Thinking, the Health Design Lab is more than just a maker space, but a space that will change the way we all think about the future of healthcare.
HEALTH DESIGN THINKING: CREATING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR BETTER HEALTH
By Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton
As health care systems around the globe struggle to expand access, improve outcomes, and control costs, Health Design Thinking offers a new approach for designing dynamic, responsive health care products and services. Health Design Thinking is authored by Bon Ku, physician and founder of the innovative Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University, and Ellen Lupton, award-winning designer, author, and curator at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, with contributions from experts in design and medicine. This practice-based guide applies design thinking to real-world health care challenges. Design thinking uses play and experiment rather than rigid rules. It draws on interviews, observations, diagrams, storytelling, physical models, and role playing; design teams focus not on technology but on problems faced by patients and clinicians. Illustrated with 230 drawings, photographs, storyboards, data graphics, architectural plans, and other visualizations, Health Design Thinking provides a hands-on manual for reframing medical education, treatment, and industry to align with everyday challenges in communities around the world.
Episode 1 | May 8, 2020
Rich Levitan, Airway Cam
Episode 2 | May 15, 2020
JT Tan | The PreVent Project
Alfred Atanda Jr, MD | Telehealth and Orthopedics
Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton | Health Design Thinking
Episode 3 | May 22, 2020
Sabrina Paseman | FixTheMask
Nick Dawson | Emergency Design Collective
Erin Peavey, HKS Architects | Healthy Environments
Episode 4 | May 29, 2020
Trish Henwood, MD, and Efrat Kean, MD | Jefferson University Emergency Department COVID Taskforce
Eden Lew, Designer | The Last Mile
Mike Natter, MD | Documenting COVID-19 Through Art
Episode 5 | June 5, 2020
Marion Leary, RN, MSN, MPH, FAHA | NurseHack4Health
Ashley Howell, BSN, RN | Nursing and Black Lives Matter
Bryan C. Lee, Colloqate Design | Design and Anti-Racism
Episode 6 | June 12, 2020
Aditi Joshi, MD | Telehealth and Emergency Medicine
Sheila Sanhi, MD, FACC | Telehealth and Cardiology
George Aye, Designer | Designing for the Greater Good
Episode 7 | June 19, 2020
Norma Padron | Health Economics
Emily Silverman, MD | The Nocturnists Podcast
Juhan Sonin, Designer, GoInvo | Communication Design
Episode 8 | June 26, 2020
Dennis Boyle, Designer, IDEO | COVID-19 and Design Innovation
Sheila Ruder, Architect, HKS Architects | Redesigning the Emergency Room
Emma Greer, Architect, Carlo Ratti Associates | CURA Emergency Respiratory Unit
James Pickney II, MD | Family Medicine
Episode 9 | July 10, 2020
Sunny Williams, Founder, TinyDocs | Communicating to Kids
Rhea Boyd, MD, MPH | No Sanctuary: Racism and COVID-19
Michael Murphy, Architect, MASS Design Group | Architecture After COVID-19
Episode 10 | July 17, 2020
Stesha Doku, MD | Designing Digital Products
Rachel Smith, Designer | Design to Combat COVID-19
Nzinga Harrison, MD | Mental Health and Telehealth
Episode 11 | July 24, 2020
Michelle Flood, PhD, MPSI | Health Design Research in Primary Care During COVID-19
Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMA, MPA | Equitable Health and Equitable Cities
Andrew W. Ibrahim, MD, MSc | Racism, Health Disparities, and COVID-19
Robert Fabricant and Pragya Mishra, Dalberg Design | Designing Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in West Africa
Episode 12 | July 31, 2020
Miya Osaki, Designer, Diagram and SVA | Co-Design with Care
Ijeoma Azodo, MD, Surgeon | Health Service Design for COVID-19
Natasha Margot Blum, Designer, Blum Line and Emergency Design Collective | Death, Dying and COVID-19