Heath Chancey, age 17

Berkeley Preparatory School, Tampa, FL

The homeless miss many of the common necessities that we take for granted when they become separated from a domestic sphere. The conditions of poverty make it difficult to participate in a safe and healthy lifestyle. Getting out of the cycle is a daunting task without external support. Many may know that there is support, but don’t know how to access it. The Pathways Opportunity Kiosk acts like a directory board or a self-ordering kiosk in how it links and delivers information to the user. The user taps what support they are seeking and is presented with options relating to their individual needs. The information is then printed for reference. By making information easy to access, we can reintroduce homeless people into societal functions that they would otherwise be excluded from.