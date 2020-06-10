Norah de León, age 14

Brownsboro High School, Brownsboro, TX

Teacher: Courtney Elmore

LGBTQ+ people may feel excluded or misunderstood by doctors, counselors, and therapists who aren’t trained to aid with their struggles or who are close-minded and treat them unfairly. They may also feel ignored due to the fact that some schools ignore the history and oppression of the LGBTQ+ community. This design is a hand patterned like the pride flag shaking another hand, bordered by a circle. The design represents an acceptance and welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community and symbolizes a safe space for them. The symbol could be used at therapists’ offices, clinics, school counselors’ offices, and public areas. It could also be used on various covers for media, such as TV shows, books, and school textbooks to symbolize representation and safety for the LGBTQ+ community.